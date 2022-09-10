LEWISBURG — Grace Bruckhart won a 7-5 tiebreaker in the first singles game against Eden Miller after splitting the first set 6-6. Serena DeCosmo won in three sets against Siena Rodgers as Lewisburg sweep Selinsgrove in singles.
Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance won a super tiebreaker, 10-5, in the second doubles game after splitting with Eveline Straub and McKenna Ulrey. The Green Dragons shutout the Seals to win the match.
Both teams are in action again on Monday as Lewisburg hosts Loyalsock and Selinsgrove hosting Danville.
Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Grace Bruckhart (L) def. Eden Miller, 6-6 (7-5 TB), 6-4; Elsa Felton (L) def. Alaina Liesenfeld, 6-3, 6-1; Serena DeCosmo (L) def. Siena Rodgers, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles
Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers (L) def. Evelyn Hostetter & Alexa Joiner, 6-1, 6-4; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (L) def. Eveline Straub & McKenna Ulrey, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.