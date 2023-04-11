SELINSGROVE — Greyson Azeredo won a close first set in the third singles game against Christopher Feiler 7-5. The other close game in singles action was during the first game in the second set as Eddie Monaco IV defeated Austin Imhoof 6-3.
Lewisburg stays undefeated on the season as the Green Dragons go to 7-0, while Selinsgrove falls to 2-7.
Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Austin Imhoof 6-0, 6-3; Will Cecchini (L) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-0, 6-0; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Christopher Feiler 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
Alexey Rosenberg & Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Joaquin Basu & Lomond Rogers 6-3, 6-2; Grant Rowe & Daniel Ren (L) def. John Ke & David Kutuvoz 6-1, 6-1.