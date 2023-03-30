LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons stay perfect on the season as they improve to 4-0 by knocking off Shikellamy in HAC-I play.
The Braves fall to 3-1 overall, 2-1 HAC-I, and they'll head to South Williamsport this afternoon for their next match.
Lewisburg 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Jack Weaver 6-2, 6-0; Will Cecchini (L) def. Micha Moyer 6-3, 6-1; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Luke Fatool 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Alexey Rosenberg & Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Nick Cooper & Fernando Nunez 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Ren & Grant Roe (L) def. Griffin Snyder & Trey Bartholomew 6-0, 6-0.