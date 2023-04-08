LEWISBURG — Derek Asche, Max Mitchell, Jack Blough, and Ryan Metta-Rogan each scored a run and recorded an RBI for the Green Dragons in their non-conference victory. Landen Wagner went 2-for-4 at the plate, hit a double, and scored Lewisburg's (3-2) other run in the game.
The Green Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to give them the win.
Lewisburg 5, Wyalusing Valley 3
Wyalusing Valley;000;021;0 — 3-6-5
Lewisburg;101;003;X — 5-7-1
WP: Max Mitchell. LP: Blake Morningstar, CJ Carr.
Lewisburg: Landen Wagner 2-for-4, double, run; Derek Asche 0-for-3, run, RBI; Mitchell 2-for-3, run, RBI; Jack Blough 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Ryan Metta-Rogan 1-for-3, run, RBI; Cohen Hoover 1-for-2, triple, RBI.
Wyalusing Valley: Trehnon Hugo 1-for-3; Nicholas Vanderpool Jr. 1-for-3, run; Hunter House 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kenny Mapes 1-for-3; Dante Hatton 1-for-2, run, RBI; Robert English 0-for-2, run; Carr 1-for-3.