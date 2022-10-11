DANVILLE — Mikayla Long scored three of the Green Dragons' four first half goals in Lewisburg's (9-5, 5-2) HAC-I shutout win over Danville. Sophie Kilbride, Caroline Blakeslee, and Kate Batkowski assisted on Long's three goals.
Olivia Hockenbrock, Julia Monaco, and Ella Koontz scored the other three goals for Lewisburg. The Green Dragons head to Central Mountain for their next game on Thursday.
Kamryn Michaels recorded six saves for Danville (5-8-1, 4-4) in the loss. The Ironmen head to Milton on Thursday for their next game.
Lewisburg 6, Danville 0
First half
L-Mikayla Long (Sophie Kilbride), 32:28; L-Long (Caroline Blakeslee), 26:57; L-Long (Kate Batkowski), 26:02; L-Olivia Hockenbrock (Maria Bozella), 5:00.
Second half
L-Julia Monaco, 31:38; L-Ella Koontz, 20:18.
Shots: L 21-5. Corners: L 4-3. Saves: Danville 6 (Kamryn Michaels); Lewisburg 3 (Emma Hopkinson).