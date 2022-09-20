LEWISBURG — Maddy Moyers (3) and Whitney Berge (2) each finished the game with multiple goals and one assist for the Green Dragons. Maddy Ikeler and Avery Mast scored the other two goals for Lewisburg (4-2 overall, 3-0) as they shutout Danville (3-5 overall, 1-2) in HAC-I action.
Lewisburg 7, Danville 0
First Quarter
L-Whitney Berge (Maddy Moyers), 8:45; L-Berge, 4:44.
Second Quarter
L-Moyers (Berge), 10:38; L-Maddy Ikeler, 10:13; L-Avery Mast (Ryan Brouse), 9:01.
Fourth Quarter
L-Moyers, 5:13; L-Moyers, 4:15.
Shots: L 23-0. Corners: L 15-0. Saves: Danville 16; Lewisburg 0.