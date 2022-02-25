LEWISBURG - Behind a combined 45 points from Cayden Hess (24) and Damian McAlister (21), 8th seed Jersey Shore (4-19) did everything they could to pull out the first round upset.
Joey Martin (17) and Jacob Hernandez (13) combined for 30 points for the Green Dragons. Jack Blough, Cam Michaels, and Forrest Zelechoski each put up 10 points of their own to help Lewisburg (19-4) pull away and earn a hard fought victory in the District IV 4A quarterfinals.
The Green Dragons will host Mifflinburg in the semifinals. The Wildcats took down Danville 67-59 in their quarterfinal game.
District IV Playoff
Class 4A Quarterfinal
Lewisburg 72, Jersey Shore 60
Lewisburg (19-4) 72
Jacob Hernandez 3 5-6 13; Forrest Zelechoski 4 2-4 10; Joey Martin 7 1-1 17; Khashaun Akins 1 4-4 7; Cam Michaels 3 4-5 10; Jack Blough 5 0-0 10; Henry Harrison 2 0-0 5. Team totals: 25 10-16 72.
3-point goals: Hernandez 2, Martin 2, Akins, Harrison.
Did not score: Noah Pawling.
Jersey Shore (4-19) 60
Cayden Hess 9 0-0 24; Tristan Gallick 2 0-0 4; Damian McAlister 9 1-1 21; Kaimen West 2 0-0 6; Owen Bloom 2 1-2 5. Team totals: 24 2-3 60.
3-point goals: Hess 6, McAlister 2, West 2.
Did not score: DJ Steinbacher, Mason Miller, Carter Peacock, Kyle Mundrick.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;16;17;15;17 — 60
Lewisburg;15;22;16;19 — 72