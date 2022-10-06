JERSEY SHORE — The Green Dragons dominated the game from start to finish. Maria Bozella and McKenna Erdley each scored two goals in Lewisburg's (6-5, 4-1) shutout win over Jersey Shore in HAC-I play. Caroline Blakeslee scored a goal and assisted on another.
The Green Dragons head to State College for non-conference action against the Little Lions on Saturday morning.
Lewisburg 8, Jersey Shore 0
Lewisburg Goals: Maira Bozella (2), McKenna Erdley (2), Kate Batkowski, Caroline Blakeslee, Julia Monaco, (LBG scored off a JS own goal).
Lewisburg Assists: Faridah Aboueid, Blakeslee, Kara Brazier.
Shots: L 36-0. Corners: L 16-0. Saves: Jersey Shore 17 (Grace Welshans); Lewisburg 0.