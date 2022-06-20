LEWISBURG — Members of Lewisburg Area High School’s (LAHS) Alumni Association took time to prepare a spaghetti dinner on Election Day 2022 as they have twice a year — for the primary election and general election — for 30 years.
The event at Donald H. Eichhorn Elementary began in 1992 and is famous for the sauce recipe of lead chef Angelo Giunta, a former Alumni Association President. Giunta was unable to attend this year, but the purpose of the dinner is to fund the projects the association is working to support.
“A lot of these ideas stemmed from Angelo,” said Bill James, class of ‘68 and Dave Powell, class of ’60, agreed the association has a “great reputation for the spaghetti sauce.”
More than 20 volunteers managed the kitchen and food distribution — both dine-in and take-out efforts.
Joyce Gessner, class of ’72, who was running the line, was cafeteria manager at Eichhorn, where the event began, until her retirement.
Alumni members joked and beamed with pride as they ushered people through the line to receive their plates of spaghetti, side salad and two cookies.
East Buffalo Township Supervisor Char (Yurkoski) Gray, class of ’76, said she moved to Lewisburg during her high school years and when she returned to the area 12 years ago, Barbara Baylor, class of 68, got her involved.
“It’s (the spaghetti dinner) every Election Day,” said Gray, who is retired from mergers, acquisitions and divestitures at Hewlitt Packard.
The alumni association was formed in 1990 and awards scholarships to high school seniors or an alumnus who wants to continue their education at any juncture in life.
Among the volunteers during the past 30 years are Pat Hironimus Ninneman, ’59; Dick Pursell, ’61; Bob Brouse, association president; Shelly Sholley, ’86, vice president; Gerri Brouse, ’87, secretary, received an award; and “Coach” Jim Wetzel, ’58, who coached wrestling, football, and baseball, among other sports.
Baylor has been involved since the dinner began.
As an owner of the former Country Cupboard, Lewisburg, she is no stranger to the elements involved in dinners that serve many people.
“In a weak moment of mine, someone asked me to serve on the alumni board. I said yes,” Baylor joked.
When asked about the recent closure of Country Cupboard, Baylor said, “We are happy we were able to end (Country Cupboard) on a happy note.”
On his way in to dinner, local resident Kent Lewis, commented how happy he was to see many familiar faces he hasn’t seen in months.
The Alumni Association invests the money they raise in their sister organization, the Lewisburg Area High School Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organiz, established to support the work of the alumni organization.
Working hand-in-hand with the Green Dragon Foundation and the Lewisburg Green Dragon Sports Booster Club, the Alumni Association also hopes to raise $100,000 to fund the concession stand portion of the $525,000 project, the “Dragon’s Den.” This facility, when built, will “support student athletes, their families, and the community.”
The project is to be located on the LAHS campus between Brandon Kramm Baseball Field and the Turf Field.
Lewisburg Area High School 2022 Alumni Weekend is set for Sept. 23 — Sept 24, and more information can be found online at: greendragonfoundation.org