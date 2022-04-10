LEWISBURG — Lewisburg author Michael Patterson’s fourth and latest book could not have come at a better time — when people are unsure about their futures, and the work-life choices they have made.
Patterson started writing the new book, “Fully Inflated,” while traveling the country speaking and training.
While he is interested in inspirational and motivational speaking, “My training workshops are about people-skills and fulfilling your best potential,” he said.
When he first began training, his class size was typically 6-10 people.
Things began to change for him as he invested time into personal development, and engaged with many people who would become positive influencers.
”I attended training with one of the giants in leadership, John C. Maxwell,” he said. “It was a great time to restart my career. In the beginning, I was just writing down thoughts and ideas, without a plan for it to become a book.”
As his writing flourished, so did his training business, which has since taken him to about 22 states — and counting.
“I’ve had the pleasure of sitting in many of Michael Patterson’s workshops,” said Michael Leone, employee experience director, Widget Financial. “His style is engaging, insightful and direct in a way that causes the audience to both consider what he has to say and, more importantly, decide to take action to raise their level of commitment towards their goals. He manages to translate his voice to the written page effortlessly (and often humorously). In his latest book, “Fully Inflated”, he challenges the reader to face their preconceived notions and to up their game so they can achieve more in every area of life.”
Some of the sections in “Fully Inflated” started with a thought or story that was originally part of a training class, Patterson explained.
”For example, one of my most popular presentations is titled Everything I Needed to Know I Learned from Batman. The concept started from a line I would use in class, telling participants they needed to continually develop new tools. I made the analogy that Batman didn’t have just one tool in his utility belt, he had many because different situations required different tools. That line sparked a whole chapter in my first book, and became a 60-minute keynote presentation.”
Another chapter, A Punch in the Face, describes his last six months at a previous job.
”When I traveled the country,” he said, “I found a lot of people were in similar positions, not living to their fullest potential, but either unsure of what to do next or afraid of what might happen if they fail. It took me a year to write the majority of the book.”
”Fully Inflated” is intended for anyone, he said. People in business or not in business. “I have encountered a lot of people who just weren’t living their personal best. Whether in big cities like Philadelphia or small towns in Kentucky, people aren’t doing what they are passionate about. Regardless of their line of work.”
Patterson was born and raised in suburban Philadelphia. He and his family have lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A job opportunity brought them to North Central Pennsylvania, and Lewisburg.
”I love this area,” he said. “It’s just a great environment in which to be and raise a child. In Lewisburg, we are not totally remote. Downtown, by the college, there is a lot to do in the area, and you are not inundated with traffic, as you are in bigger cities.”