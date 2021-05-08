The Daily Item
ALTOONA — Anthony Bhangdia won two events, and Calvin Bailey took home first in the 800 for the Lewisburg boys track and field team in the Class 3A meet at the Mountain Lion Classic at Mansion Park in Altoona on Friday.
On the girls side, Elena Malone won the 400 for Lewisburg in 1:01.21. Lewisburg also took two relay golds on the girls side. The 3200 relay team finished in 9:47.87, just nudging Central Cambria (9:47.98). In the 1600 relay, the Green Dragons won in 4:09.3, nearly four seconds ahead of second-place St. Joseph’s Academy.
Bhangdia won the long jump (21-7) and the triple jump (44-5). The Lewisburg distance runners also were locked in a battle with the State College distance runners with both schools putting up impressive times. Jacob Hess was second to a State College runner in the 3,200 with a time of 9:22.1. In the 3200 relay, Lewisburg finished second in 7:56.13, while State College won in 7:56.13. The third-place team in the relay — Altoona — finished more than 30 seconds behind the top two teams.
Cam Michaels (200), Elijah Adams (800), Simon Stumbris (high jump, long jump and triple jump), James Koconis (400) and Zach Gose (discus) also medalled for Lewisburg.
Cole Catherman, Dylan Wagner and Kyleigh Elsayed all medalled twice individually for Selinsgrove. Catherman finished third in the 110 high hurdles, and second in the 300 intermediate hurdles. His time of 15.51 in the 100 hurdles was a personal best. Wagner finished seventh in 110 high hurdles, and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Catherman, Wagner, Clint Rowe and Donavan Goundie finished third in the 1600 relay in 3:34.7.
Elsayed finished second in both the shot put and the discus for Selinsgrove. Elsayed just missed gold in the discus. Her throw of 107-6 was an inch behind first place Payton Bauer of St. Mary’s.
The Lewisburg girls team had several athletes other than Malone place in the Class 2A meet. Asha Hohmuth finished fourth in the 100 and 200. The Lewisburg 400 relay finished third in 45.83. Madison Downs finished third in both the shot put and the discus.
Maggie Daley (800), Kyra Binney (800), Amelia Kiepke (long jump), Morgan Harris (triple jump), Emma Freeman (pole vault), Kathleen McTamany (pole vault), Siena Brazier (100 hurdles), Madeline Ikeler (300 hurdles) and Madison Cardillo (300 hurdles) all medalled for Lewisburg.