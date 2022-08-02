LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) announces it has received a grant from the PPL Foundation. These funds will support the Museum’s ongoing Count Me In efforts which aim to make the Museum accessible to all families.
Since its opening, the Museum has participated in two national programs aimed at providing free or reduced admission to children and their families: Museums for All, through the Association of Children’s Museums and Institute of Museums and Library Services, and Blue Star Museums, in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families. The Museum is pleased to continue expanding this program to include its “Summer Chill Series”, which provides reduced admission; Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM) activities; and extended hours at the Museum.
During each Summer Chill Event, families can participate in STEM-themed activities, enjoy late night hours, and sample tasty treats. This event is recommended for all ages and admission is free.
“We are very aware of all the demands that are placed on a family’s resources,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “We want to provide options for families that allow them to enjoy a carefree evening out learning and playing together, without cost being a prohibitive factor.”
There are two more summer chill events of the summer: Friday, Aug. 12 from 4-6 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 23 from 4-6 p.m.
The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. Contact the Lewisburg Children’s Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 with questions.