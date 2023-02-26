The Lewisburg Children’s Museum has a new STEM-related exhibit offering opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering and math activities.
“We are so excited for yet another way to engage with children and their families about STEM concepts,” said museum Executive Director Kahla DeSmit. “It is so important for young children, especially girls, to see all the career opportunities that are available and all the ways they can make a difference.”
The STEM Play Workshops exhibit was funded with a grant from the Association of Science and Technology Centers and the If/Then (If We Support Women in STEM, then she can change the world) Initiative. The exhibit was constructed and installed by SUN Area Technical Institute students.
Michelle Heintzelman, the museum’s education and special events manager. said the exhibit “directly aligns with our mission to inspire learning, imagination, and play through hands-on, enriching educational experiences.”
At the museum on Saturday, members of Bucknell University’s Society of Women Engineers gave kids an opportunity to learn about wind through several activities, including blowing a projectile through a straw at a target and watching fan-propelled objects fly through the air.
Ben Zeiders, 9, of Selinsgrove, tested several items out on the fan.
“It’s fun watching the kids experiment,” said Susan Dudt, a junior engineering student at Bucknell.