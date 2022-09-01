LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is turning five years old. To celebrate, the museum is offering four free Fridays on Sept. 2, 9, 16, and 23.
“It’s hard to believe that the Museum is approaching our five year anniversary,” said. Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “From the very beginning, the Museum has prioritized accessibility to families of all economic backgrounds. It seems like the perfect way to celebrate with free admission days.”
Over the last five years, the Museum has engaged with just under 100,000 children and their caregivers while participating in eight national programs and routinely partnering with over thirty community organizations. Almost 10% of the museum’s annual visitation comes through one of its many Count Me In programs, which provides free or reduced admission.
Free admission days are Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sept. 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Free admission Fridays are made possible by: GAF Materials LLC; National Beef, Inc., and PPL Electric Utilities.
The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old. While this event is free and open to the public, the Museum will be monitoring capacity. Space may be available on first-come, first serve basis. The museum will be closed on Sept. 30.
— CHRIS BENSON