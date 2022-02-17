SUNBURY — Bloomsburg senior Adam McGinley had two games of more than 25 points, and helped the Panthers deal Loyalsock its first home league loss in four seasons last week.
So it was no surprise that Joey Martin's assignment to keep McGinley in check didn't start so well for the Lewisburg senior as he lost McGinley for two baskets, and the Panthers took an early lead on the Green Dragons.
"Coach always tells me to force them to the middle. The first two times he got the ball, he went baseline on me, and scored," Martin said. "I made sure to remember what my coach taught me — sit down, force him to the middle and play good team defense."
Martin limited McGinley to 33% shooting after those first shots, while Jacob Hernandez and Forrest Zelechoski combined for 36 points inside as the Green Dragons knocked off Bloomsburg, 59-49, in the semifinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lockcuff Gymnasium at Shikellamy High School.
"We believe in Joey as a defender. He's athletic; he's long; he's got a high basketball IQ," Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. "He understands how to position himself. He wasn't focused in early, but once he was focused in, he did a very nice job on him."
The Green Dragons (19-4), making their first tournament final appearance since a 2016 loss to Shamokin in the championship game, will face Loyalsock (19-4), a 68-61 winner Shamokin, tonight at 7:30 p.m. back at Lockcuff Gymnasium.
The Panthers (18-5) took an early 10-6 lead, but with Martin and Khshaun Akins limiting McGinley to just 4-of-12 shooting the rest of the way.
The Green Dragons were able to solve Bloomsburg's zone defense, which for basketball historians is reminiscent of UNLV's old Ameoba defense with McGinley in the Stacey Augmon role. That left the high-low game open for Hernandez and Zelechoski, and the two seniors took advantage.
Hernandez had 10 first-half points and three assists, while Zelechoski had four points and two assists in the first two quarters.
"We've been playing against a lot of zones recently, and we've been really picking up how to attack it," said Hernandez, who finished with a game-high 24 points.
Vaji added: "We spent all day (Wednesday) working on that zone, just because we hadn't seen anything quite like it all season. It's almost like a 4-1 zone. Our guys did a great job."
When Zelechoski scored inside to open the second quarter, it capped 11 straight Lewisburg points, and gave the Green Dragons a 17-10 lead. Bloomsburg tied the game at 17-17, and 19-19, but Henry Harrison knocked down back-to-back 3s in an 8-3 spurt over the final two minutes of the half to send Lewisburg to the locker room with a 27-22 lead.
"Henry and Khshaun really compliment each other. Khshaun is really that tough defender-type of kid," Vaji said. "Henry can come in, knock a few shots down, and do some things offensively for us."
Bloomsburg switched to a man-to-man defense for the second half, and it gave the Green Dragons problems at times when combined with the Panthers 3/4-court pressure.
McGinley shook loose for back-to-back buckets in the third quarter to cut the Lewisburg lead to two with 3:04 left in the third quarer, but Hernandez and Zelechoski proved to be too much inside. Martin scored all four of his points late in the third quarter, and Zelechoski added a putback to give the Green Dragons a 43-36 lead.
Harrison converted on a drive, and Hernandez scored inside as Lewisburg built a nine-point lead with 6:42 left in the game.
Bloomsburg cut the lead to five with four minutes left, but Zelechoski and Hernandez scored inside, and Harrison knocked down his third 3-pointer of the game as the Green Dragons led 58-47 with a little more than two minutes left in the game.
Both Zelechoski finished with 12 points for Lewisburg, while Cam Michaels had six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists from his point guard spot.
McGinley finished with 14 points, while Rae Grant had nine of his 13 points in the second half. Madden Locke had nine of his 11 points in the first half for the Panthers.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
TOURNAMENT
Lockcuff Gymnasium, Shikellamy H.S.
LEWISBURG 59, BLOOMSBURG 49
Bloomsburg (18-5) 49
Daniel Guzevich 0 1-2 1; Madden Locken 3 2-5 11; Rae Grant 5 2-3 13; Nasir Heard 4 0-0 8; Adam McGinley 6 2-2 14; Andru Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-12 49.
3-point goals: Locke 3, Grant.
Did not score: Jacob Evans.
Lewisburg (19-4) 59
Jacob Hernandez 11 2-6 24; Joey Martin 2 0-0 4; Cam Michaels 3 0-0 6; Forrest Zelechoski 6 0-0 12; Henry Harrison 4 1-2 12; Jack Blough 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 4-10 59.
3-point goals: Harrison 3.
Did not score: Khshaun Akins, Devin Bodden.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;10;12;14;13 – 49
Lewisburg;15;12;14;18 — 59