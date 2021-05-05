LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Community Garden is holding a Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Garden location at the intersection of Water and St. Anthony streets in Lewisburg. In addition to the in-person event, there will be an online pre-sale (tinyurl.com/LewisburgPlantSale) with the option for curbside pick-up at the garden on May 8 between 8 and 9 a.m.
Some years, the garden has done two sales for early season and main season crops, but this year everything will be available at once on May 8. The sale will feature vegetables, flowers, and herbs, including some perennials. The seedlings are germinated using organic methods and most are sold in “cow pots,” which instead of plastic or peat, is made from composted cow manure and breakdown quickly in your garden, adding a natural fertilizer for your seedling.
The garden offers something for everyone whether you want to grow food there for yourself, grow at home, volunteer to support the mission fighting hunger, or just learn more about growing plants. The Lewisburg Community Garden welcomes gardeners of all levels, from beginner to experienced green thumbs and aims to include people from all different walks of life, to encourage a diverse community garden community. Volunteers are welcome to help out during Volunteer Hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m., weather permitting. No experience needed. Visit this website to sign up for volunteering: tinyurl.com/GardenHours2021
Please direct any questions or comments about the Spring Plant Sale and/or volunteering or joining the Garden to Coordinator Jen Schneidman Partica at 570-577-2212 or plantgrowfeed@gmail.com.