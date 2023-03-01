WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg and Danville got off to fast starts on the opening day of the District 4 Swimming Championships on Wednesday, combining for five individual gold medals and three relay titles.
The two-day event concludes today at Williamsport High.
On the girls' side, Danville leads Athens by 34 points as it eyes a fifth consecutive District 4 team title. On the boys' side, Central Columbia leads a tight race that sees Danville and Athens within 20 points.
Lewisburg's boys picked up an individual win and also claimed the opening medley relay to get off to a fast start. The Green Dragons' 200 medley relay team of Mason Ordonez, Mason Fassero, Aiden Gross and Mitchell Malusis topped Central Columbia by more than a second, winning in 1:42.80.
The Green Dragons' individual win came from Ordonez who dominated the 200 free. He won in 1:46.30, five seconds ahead of any other swimmer in the field.
In one of the closest races of the day, Shikellamy's Mason Cianflone outpaced Malusis in the 100 fly. Cianflone won in 53.90 seconds, while Fassero was second in 54 seconds.
Danville's Ryan Hause won the IM crown by five seconds over Cianflone, finishing in 1:59.49.
In the 50 free, the top five finishers broke 24 seconds and finished within three-quarters of a second of each other. Athens' Chris DeForest, won in 23.09 seconds, followed closely by Mifflinburg's Malachi Moyer. Mount Carmel's Mason Fantini was fifth.
On the girls' side, the races weren't as close.
Lewisburg state champion Kimberly Shannon got her postseason started in fine fashion, winning the individual medley by more than 13 seconds with a time of 2:08.19. Shannon also swam a leg of the Green Dragons' winning 200 free relay team. She was joined by Emma Gerlinski, Emma Hopkinson and Jillie Donner to win in 1:43.70, two and half seconds ahead of Danville.
The Ironmen took the team lead on the strength of wins from Brenna Ross (50 free) and Aliva Shen (100 free). The two also swam the first two legs of Danville's winning medley relay.
Bloomsburg's Annabell Reck — a Southern Columbia student — win the 100 fly by two-tenths of a second over Danville's Hannah Bartholomew.
District 4 Swimming Championships
At Williamsport HS
GIRLS
Team Standings/Key: 1. Danville (D) 222; 2. Athens (A) 188; 3. Lewisburg) 185; 4. Bloomsburg (Bl) 156; 5. Central Columbia (CC) 124; 6. Jersey Shore (JH) 98; 7. Milton (Mil) 84; 8. Shamokin (Sham) 57; 9. Wellsboro (W) 56; 10. Shikellamy (Shik) 14; 11. Miffinburg (Mif) 12); 12. Towanda (T) 4.
Top six (championships automatically qualify for states)
50 free: 1. Brenna Ross (D), 24.43; 2. Reese Charney (JS) 25.24; 3. Emma Gerlinski (L) 25.88; 4. Emma Hopkinson (L) 27.17; 5. Madison Robbins (W) 27.40; 6. Evelyn Panek (A) 27.41.
100 butterfly: 1. Annabell Reck (B) 59.01; 2. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 59.17; 3. Maya Hasenbalg (D) 1:04.48; 4. Kate Butzler (JS) 1:05.01; 5. Isobel Anderegg (W) 1:06.65; 6. Maria Painter (Mil) 1:07.90.
100 free: 1. Alivia Shen (D) 2:00.87; 2. Riley Noss (CC) 2:03.26; 3. Taegan Williams (A) 2:03.96; 4. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 2:06.16; 5. Lea McCormick (S) 2:10.31; 6. Anna Hummel (D) 2:21.21.
200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon (L) 2:08.19; 2. Leyna Beishline (CC) 2:21.36; 3. Jillie Donner (L) 2:25.47; 4. Taylar Fisher (A) 2:27.75; 5. Makenna Robbins (W) 2:31.84; 6. Laurel Boyer (L) 2:40.11.
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Shen, Ross, H. Bartholomew, Ingrid McElroy), 1:50.78; 2. Lewisburg (Shannon, Donner, Hopkinson, Gerlinski), 1:55.18; 3. Bloomsburg, 2:02.82; 4. Jersey Shore, 2:05.97; 5. Central Columbia, 2:06.23; 6. Athens, 2:07,.59.
200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Shannon, Donner, Hopkinson, Gerlinski), 1:43.70; 2. Danville (V. Bartholomew, Hasenbalg, H. Bartholomew, McElroy), 1:46.12; 3. Athens, 1:47.26; 4. Bloomsburg, 1:49.26; 5. Jersey Shore, 1:50.09; 6. Central Columbia (1:51.82).
BOYS
Team standings/Key: 1. Central Columbia (CC) 176; 2. Danville (D) 158; 3. Athens (A) 156; 4. Lewisburg (L) 113; 5. Mount Carmel (MC) 93; 6. Shamokin (Sham) 89; 7. Towanda (T) 83; 8. Bloomsburg (B) 78; 9. Milton (Mil) 74; 10. Shikellamy (Shik) 53; 11. Mifflinburg (Mif) 31; 12. Muncy (Mu) 16; 13. Wellsboro (W) 16; 14. Hughesville (H) 13; 15. Warrior Run (WR) 11; 16. Jersey Shore (JS) 1.
50 free: 1. Chris DeForest (A) 23.09; 2. Malachi Moyer (Mif), 23.34; 3. Bryce Rafei (CC) 23.45; 4. Mason Fantini (MC) 23.72; 5. Ethan Hicks (A) 23.78; 6. Alex Farley (H) 24.10.
100 butterfly: 1. Mason Cianflone (Shik) 53.90; 2. Mitchell Malusis (L) 54.00; 3. Hayne Webster (W) 57.37; 4. Alton Smargiassi (CC) 57.92; 5. Eliot Deluca (Mif) 59.03; 6. Mason Fassero (L) 59.99.
200 free: 1. Mason Ordonez (L) 1:46.30; 2. Ethan Robertson (CC) 1:51.61; 3. Trevor Reichner (Shik) 1:51.64; 4. Ethan Denlinger (A) 1:54.87; 5. Elias Hosler (CC) 1:59.97; 6. Ronel Ankam (A) 2:05.66.
200 IM: 1. Ryan Hause (D) 1:59.49; 2. Mason Cianflone (Shik) 2:04.49; 3. Jimmy Zhang (D) 2:06.08; 4. Connor Morgan (CC) 2:07.87; 5. Ryan Hauer (B) 2:09.49; 6. Logan Diehl (Mu) 2:18.99.
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Ordonez, Fassero, Malusis, Gross), 1:42.80; 2. Central Columbia, 1:44.42; 3. Shamokin (Moraski, Zalar, Shiko, Feudale), 1:54.08; 4. Milton (Zettlemoyer, Weaver, Godown, Ferry), 1:59.19; 5. Bloomsburg, 2:03.46; Athens, 2:04.97.
200 free relay: 1. Central Columbia, 1:34.19; 2. Athens, 1:34.77; 3. Danville (Liotta, Holcombe, Zhang, Hause), 1:35.37; 4. Mount Carmel (Zarski, Lubinski, Heller, Fantini), 1:39.49; 5. Towanda, 1:49.04; 6. Milton (Weaver, Painter, Godown, Zettlemoyer) 1:50.00.