With four runners returning from last year's Class 2A state championship team, Lewisburg boys cross-country coach Ron Hess and the Green Dragons are aiming a three-peat.
"Given the strength of our underclassmen last year, our expectations are high," Hess said. "We are looking to go undefeated this regular season, and match our performance in the state meet from last year."
Senior Jacob Hess, who was the runner-up at states last year, returns to lead the Green Dragons. In the team race, senior Bryce Ryder was 14th, junior Thomas Hess was 20th and senior Connor Murray was 29th a year ago.
"I have some very experienced leaders who perform well, lead well and work hard," coach Hess said. "They are a huge strength for this team for this season. They have set the tone for all the guys.
"We also have some hungry young athletes that have been very dedicated and desire to step up to fill any extra varsity spots and really this attitude has permeated to every athlete."
The Green Dragons have 18 runners on their roster, so there is plenty of depth for runners to fill the final three varsity spots.
"I would like to see some new leaders emerge both in performance, and also in team relationship and dynamic," coach Hess said. "I love watching younger members finding their voice, having a team that enjoys each other, and having a team full of unique personalities coalescing into a functioning unit."
Shikellamy coach Jim Bell said he expects the Braves to perform well in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
"We expect to be competitive with the top teams in the PHAC, the toughest Class 2A league in the state," Bell said.
Micah Zellers is the only senior on the Braves roster, and Bell has 11 other runners.
For Danville, junior Rory Lieberman returns after placing 14th at the state meet last year.
"We also return a strong nucleus from last year's team so we should have good depth," Danville coach Jeff Brandt said.
The Ironmen placed second as a team at districts last year, which usually would have qualified them for states. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic only the district champion moved on last year, so Brandt said his team is after a state berth.
"We need to have all the athletes to continue to work hard, so we do not have too big of a gap between our first runner and the rest of the team," Brandt said.
Selinsgrove went 5-4 last season, which coach Brent Beiler said was the first time the Seals were above .500 in "many years," and he wants that to continue.
"This season, with 18 (races) on the schedule, I think we are able to double our wins," Beiler said. "The guys really bought into the team concept, and getting five runners in a good position to score.
"At the district level, I'd love to see us move up the rankings. Last season we were sixth, and I'd like to see us better that."
Beiler said he expects junior Zach Wentz and sophomore Derick Blair to lead the team. He added that freshman Gabriel Shaffer is challenging those two.
"Gabriel is a freshman with incredible potential," Beiler said. "He's running neck and neck with the other two during preseason workouts.
"We need those three guys to stay healthy. Jarrett Lee will most likely be our solid No. 4 runner. So we really need to find that fifth guy to step up and drop a low time."
The Seals have five other runners fighting to get into scoring position for the team.
Milton is expected to return a trio of good seniors in Timmy Marvin, Brody Bender and Chase Bilodeau.
The Black Panthers placed fourth at the Coaches Invitational, which serves instead of the HAC meet, last season, and were third as a team at the District 4 Class 2A meet.
Santino Carapellucci, Shamokin's top runner last year, should return for the Indians.
Coach Jeremiah Allen returns some key runners from a Mifflinburg team that finished sixth at districts a season ago.
In HAC-II, Warrior Run coach Corey Dufrene only has two runners on the roster, but both are experienced.
Senior Liam Boyer and junior Spencer Fogelman will represent the Defenders this year.
Sophomore Jason Robinson is expected to lead Southern Columbia after he placed 14th in the District 4 Class A race a year ago.
Midd-West, Mount Carmel, Montoursville, Central Columbia, Loyalsock, Hughesville and Bloomsburg round out HAC-II.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
(Valley capsules)
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Jeff Brandt
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Evan Klinger, sr.; Tyler Altman, sr.; Andrew Parker, sr.; Nate Girmay, jr.; Rory Lieberman, jr.; Gabe Haines, jr.; Jonah Weaver, jr.; Dane Spahr, so.; Adam Gallo, so.; Owen Crane, so.; Connor Fitzgerald, so.; Nick Petrick, fr.
LEWISBURG GREEN DRAGONS
Coach: Ron Hess
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Kai Ambrose, fr.; Jonathan Hess, fr.; Brady Ryder, fr.; Ezra Zook, fr.; Benjamin Bailey, so.; Augustus Justice-Dean, so.; Kieran Murray, so.; Gabriel Newlin, so.; Liam Shabahang, so.; James VanLone, so.; Jonah Carney, jr.; Thomas Hess, jr.; Jackson Martine, jr.; Micah Zook, jr.; Jacob Hess, sr.; Connor Murray, sr.; Bryce Ryder, sr.; Erich Stiner, sr.
SELINSGROVE SEALS
Coach: Brent Beiler
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Gabriel Schaeffer, fr.; Evan Metzger, fr.; Derick Blair, so.; Zach Wentz, so.; Hayden Latsha, jr.; Brendon Long, so.; Ben Malehorn, jr.; Jarrett Lee, sr.; Elisha Cruz, jr.; Michael Stebila, jr.
SHIKELLAMY BRAVES
Coach: Jim Bell
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Micah Zellers, sr.; Tim Gale, jr.; Sam Hennett, fr.; Mason Cianflone, so.; Keegan Moylan, jr.; C.J. Keener, so.; Lucas Dunkelberger, so.; Herman Pagan-Alvarez, jr.; Kaleb Kline, jr.; Alexis Zayas, jr.; Valon Gardiner, fr; Caden Balliet, fr.
DIVISION II
Coach: Corey Dufrene
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Liam Boyer, sr.; Spencer Fogelman, jr.