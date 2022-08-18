The Lewisburg Freez, a spring and summertime landmark in the Valley is closing after 32 years of serving soft-serve ice cream in cones and shakes.
The post on Facebook announcing its closure "told it all," said Shawn Brown, who is married to Angela Kifolo Brown, the original owner.
"It is with great sadness that we announce that the end of this season will also be the end of the Lewisburg Freez. Our last day is quickly approaching," according to the Facebook post.
Shawn Brown confirmed that the last day will be Aug. 27.
"While we did everything we could to serve the good people of Lewisburg and surrounding communities that have supported us all these years we have met a challenge that we cannot overcome," the post said. "We have always believed that we wanted to make a great product that is affordable to our customers.
"With rent increases this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided to move forward with plans that do not include The Freez."
The Lewisburg Freez has been a part of life in Lewisburg for many, said Matthew Tiramami, of Lewisburg.
Holding a vanilla ice cream cone on Thursday, he said, "I'm coming back here as many times as I can before they close." Tiramami said his birthday in March generally coincided with the annual opening day of the Lewisburg Freez.
It is a sad situation, said Brown, who worked behind the counter. "But the good feelings coming our way, the appreciation of what we've done is gratifying."
Half an hour before the usual 2 p.m. opening of the Lewisburg Freez, the parking lot was full and lines were forming.
"This feels personal to me," said Miriam Sneiderman, of Winfield. "I'll miss this place. I'm a regular customer."
Longtime residents always knew the harsh winter was over and warmer weather was "just around the corner" when the Freez opened its front window for business in the spring, said longtime customer William Franke, of Milton.
"Was it a tough decision? it was no decision. You can call it a decision if you want to. We had to do this," Kifolo Brown said.
Asked if there was any consideration of relocating the Freez, she said, "well, if someone wants to buy the business."