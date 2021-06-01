LEWISBURG — June 15 is the deadline for qualified Lewisburg Area High School graduates attending 2-year, or 4-year, or graduate schools to apply for Lewisburg Alumni Association scholarships.
The Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association provides the scholarships to qualified LAHS graduates who are attending a 2-year, 4-year or graduate level institution of higher learning. All applications, submitted in its entirety, must be received by the deadline.
Awards will be made in July. Notification will be given to all applicants of the selection of award winners.
The criteria and the application for the scholarship can be found on the LAHS Alumni Association website www.lahsalumni.com.
Donations to the Scholarship Fund are tax deductible when contributions are made payable to the LAHS Foundation. Memorials and honorariums are gratefully accepted. Names of those recognized are published with each awarded scholarship.