LEWISBURG — A 28-year-old Lewisburg resident is jailed on $100,000 cash bail after Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged him with felony kidnapping after officers said he grabbed the arm of a 7-year-old girl and tried to pull her into an apartment.
Landon Washington, of Buffalo Road, will appear before District Judge Jeff Rowe later today after police said the incident began on July 28 when officers were dispatched to the Twin Oak Apartments for a report of a male attempting to pull a juvenile into an apartment.
When officers arrived they spoke to alleged witnesses and the girl who said Washington tried to pull the girl by her arm and that another individual intervened and had to forcibly pull the child out of Washington’s grasp, police said.
The witness allegedly told police Washington was saying, “It’s OK she can come in here,” police said.
The child allegedly told officers she did not know Washington and he hurt her wrist when he grabbed her, officers said.
The child was visibly shaken and stated she was scared, according to court documents.
When officers proceeded to speak with Washington at his apartment, police allege they knocked on the door and they heard a woman yell, “he jumped off the balcony,” police said.
Officers rushed to the parking lot where they found Washington standing, according to court documents.
When officers gave police commands to Washington, the man refused to get on the ground and attempted to run away, police said.
Washington ran a few blocks before police were able to tackle him and get him to the ground, officers said.
Washington continued to resist arrest but police eventually got the situation under control and placed him inside a police cruiser, officers said.
Washington is scheduled to appear before District Judge Rowe for a preliminary hearing on the charges of felony kidnapping, luring a child, interference with custody of a child, and misdemeanor charges of resisting assault and simple assault.