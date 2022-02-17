Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts between 45 and to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. The highest gusts will be over the higher elevations. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers in high profile vehicles could experience difficult driving conditions, especially in areas exposed to strong cross winds from the south, and locations just to the north of gaps in the ridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&