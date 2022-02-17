The first weekend of the high school wrestling individual postseason gets under way at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shamokin, and for the first time in several years, Southern Columbia is not the overwhelming favorite to capture the team championship.
The Tigers, who lost two of their top threats to college football and another to injury, have only two top-seeded wrestlers: senior Kole Biscoe (18-5) at 138 pounds and sophomore Garrett Garcia (26-3) at 172. Biscoe, ranked eighth in the state by Pa Power Wrestling, is a two-time state qualifier and was the state runner-up as a freshman; Garcia (No. 5) was a state qualifier last year.
Three-time PIAA medalist Gavin Garcia (fourth, third and third) left early for Kent State University, and Derek Berlitz, a state qualifier as a freshman, decided to forego his senior season to prepare for his freshman football season at the University of West Virginia.
In addition, two-time state bronze medalist, junior Wes Barnes, sustained a season-ending injury which required surgery.
Nevertheless, with 11 wrestlers in the field, led by returning state fifth-place finisher Mason Barvitskie (132), no one will count this edition of the Tigers out. Barvitskie, 27-5, is ranked No. 5.
Meanwhile, the two Union County entries in Saturday’s event, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg lead the way with three top seeds apiece.
Returning state fifth-place finisher Kaiden Wagner (145) leads the trio of top-seeded Green Dragons. He is ranked No. 2 in the state at 25-2. Joining him as top seeds are junior 106-pounder Jace Gessner (26-4) and freshman 152-pounder Chase Wenrich (23-7).
Mifflinburg is led by junior returning PIAA fifth-place Emmanuel Ulrich (285), 22-2, ranked fourth. His top-ranked teammates are seniors Brady Struble (113), No. 14 at 24-5, and Troy Bingaman (160), who is 25-5.
Line Mountain comes in with two top seeds in sophomore Nolan Baumert (120), who is 24-7 and ranked No. 16, and 10th-ranked senior Aiden Kritzer (126) at 20-5.
Midd-West, Milton and Mount Carmel each have one wrestler at the top of the bracket. The Mustangs have junior returning seventh-place state medalist Conner Heckman (30-3) at 132 (ranked No. 6 at 138); Milton has freshman Chris Doyle (13-4) at 189; and, for Mount Carmel, senior returning state qualifier senior Damon Backets, is 22-2 at 215, and is ranked 11th.
The top four finishers in each weight class in the double-elimination event will advance to next week’s district tournament in Williamsport. There will be five preliminary-round bouts with the losers eliminated.
The other participating schools are Sugar Valley Rural Charter and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech. The consolation finals are set for 6 p.m. with the championships to follow.
In a Central Section tournament that is likely to be dominated by Benton and Montgomery, with Muncy and Montoursville also looking strong, Valley teams Warrior Run and Meadowbrook Christian have some solid title threats.
The youthful Defenders, although they have no top seeds, are led by a pair of No. 2 seeds, both freshmen, and two third-seeded wrestlers (a freshman and a junior) among their 13-man contingent.
Seeded No. 2 for Warrior Run are Cameron Milheim (30-7), ranked No. 9 at 138, and Stone Allison (172), who 14-11. Freshman Trey Nicholas (113), and junior returning state qualifier Kaiden Milheim (126), 32-3, are the third-seeded Defenders. In addition, another freshman, Samuel Hall (132) is 25-9 and seeded fourth.
No. 1 seed junior Cade Wirnsberger (138) leads Meadowbrook with his 30-1 record. Wirnsberger, ranked No. 3, finished sixth in the state last season.
His teammate, junior Gunner Treibley, is the No. 2 seed at 285. He is 28-4.
The 13-team tournament begins at 10 a.m. at Montgomery High School. Consolations and championship finals are set for 6 p.m.