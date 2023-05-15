The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — After Lewisburg swept the District 4 singles tournament a week ago, Central Columbia turned the tables on Lewisburg on Monday in the doubles event.
The Blue Jays, who edged fellow unbeaten squad Lewisburg in last week’s team final, got a three-set win over the Green Dragons’ top tandem to earn both spots in the doubles final at the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center.
Top-seeded Matt Getz and Adam Lang won the doubles crown and the state bid that goes with it, edging teammates Luke Hottenstein and Dominic Valentino in straight sets.
Getz and Lang won 6-2, 6-2 in the final.
Both semifinals went three sets.
Lewisburg’s tandem of Will Cecchini and Sarthak Vishwakarma, seeded second, won its opening set against Hottenstein and Valentino, 6-2. The Blue Jays’ tandem, seeded third, rallied to win the final two sets 6-3, 6-1 to reach the title match.
Getz and Lang won the opening set against fourth-seeded Mason Thomas and John Finnegan, of Hughesville, 6-3. Finnegan and Thomas flipped the score in the second set to force a decisive third. Getz and Lang held on for a 7-5 win in the third set to clinch a spot in the finals.
Getz and Lang will play in the PIAA doubles tournament on May 26 at the Hershey Racquet Club. Lewisburg’s Eddie Monaco, the District 4 singles champ, will also open state play on May 26.