DANVILLE — Most people notice the name — Lewisburg — and the four stars above the school's crest acknowledging the Green Dragons' state title pedigree and expected a win in Tuesday's state playoff opener.
Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell looked to the field at Ironmen Stadium and saw the most inexperienced team he has taken into the state tournament.
In the end, the Green Dragons turned in a workman-like victory, scoring twice in the first half and getting three goals within 10 minutes in the second of a 5-0 victory over District 2 champ Dunmore.
"There were some nerves out there, but we were able to work our way through it," Kettlewell said. "We were trying to dribble a little bit too much in the first half."
Lewisburg (19-1-1) will meet District 12 champion Conwell Egan, a 4-2 winner over Allentown Central Catholic, in Saturday's quarterfinal. The Bucks end the year 11-2-2.
Alfred Romano scored a goal in each half, and Reese Dieffenderfer scored goals three minutes apart in the second half to break open the game and move Lewisburg two wins away from a third consecutive state final berth. The win was Lewisburg's ninth in a row.
Romano opened the scoring 15 minutes into the match as the Green Dragons shifted tactics after their possession style kept getting stifled at the door. Eventually, Zach Kreisher lofted a ball over the defense that Romano was able to track down. He then rifled a shot through the hands of Dunmore keeper Andy Haser to make it 1-0.
"They were packed in back there, so we just had to play our game and spread them out," Romano said. "They started to follow guys, so we started working on quick combinations. Then we were able to get up over the top of them."
"We did go over the top a couple of times. When teams press us, we can do that, too," Kettlewell said. "We try to recognize where the space is. Zach can read the situation and get some balls over the top for us."
Cohen Hoover doubled Lewisburg's lead seven minutes before the break when he took a pass from the back and looped a shot into the upper 90 for a 2-0 margin.
Romano added his second on a nifty backheel from Eddie Monaco 15 minutes into the second half before Dieffenderfer scored two quick insurance goals to cap the scoring.
"For the most part, we got better as the game went on," Kettlewell said. "I had a coach a few years ago tell me, 'I thought you just possessed the ball; when did you start playing the long ball?' Well, if that's what they're going to give us, that's what we're going to do."
PIAA CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
at Danville H.S.
LEWISBURG 5, DUNMORE 0
First half
L-Alfred Romano (Zach Kreisher), 14:06; L-Cohen Hoover, 33:04.
Second half
L-Romano (Eddie Monaco), 54:50; L-Reese Dieffenderfer (Noah Pawling), 62:06; L-Dieffenderfer (Romano) 64:47.
Shots: Lewisburg 21-7. Corners: Lewisburg 4-2. Penalties: Dunmore 7-4. Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Henry Harrison); Dunmore 5 (Andy Haser).