LEWISBURG — Catherine Jacobson, a senior at Lewisburg Area High School, has been recognized as one of the country’s most outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and has been awarded a college scholarship. As a member of the 34th class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Jacobson not only exemplifies superior leadership, service, and academics — she is a change agent, positively affecting others in the community. She is one of 150 selected from 68,000+ applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
The foundation noted the work Jacobson has done to register more than 100,000 young voters in 2020 and raise awareness about gun violence and youth advocacy by speaking at the Pennsylvania State Capitol and writing opinion pieces for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Pennsylvania Capital-Star, and The Daily Item. Following her participation in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, she co-founded Teach Against Trafficking (teachagainsttrafficking.org) to give young people tools to recognize and help end human trafficking. She has also interned with the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia, working to guarantee fair funding for all public-school students in Pennsylvania, including in rural areas such as the Central Susquehanna Valley.
In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Recent initiatives include a podcast called The SIP and the sixth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year Scholars as they transition to college. Every 5 years, all alumni are invited to a Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2022 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,600 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $78 million in scholarships over the course of 34 years.