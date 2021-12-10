The Daily Item
Jack Miller, representing Friends of R.B. Winter State Park, was the recent speaker at the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club.
The group, formed in the spring of 2021, is a volunteer organization dedicated to conserving, supporting, and protecting the natural resources at the Raymond B. Winter State Park complex, by promoting education, responsible recreation and stewardship.
Residents can support the organization by volunteering or making a donation by visitingwww.friendsofrbwinter.org.