Teams from the Lewisburg Area School District are maintaining their leads after nine weeks of the Spring Stock Market Challenge run by the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy. The Lewisburg team is topping the High School Division with a portfolio totaling $508,985.50.
In the Middle School Division, the Lewisburg team compiled a portfolio of $176,759.98 to maintain the school’s lead.
The teams of students from participating Valley schools each manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The competition teaches students about investing and encourages financial literacy through hands-on activities in the classroom.
The Northumberland National Bank and Susquehanna University are co-sponsors this year.
In second behind Lewisburg in the High School Division is Selinsgrove Area, with a portfolio of $206,415.94; followed by Midd-West in third ($145,071.64); Shamokin Area in fourth ($138,728.13), and Mifflinburg Area in fifth ($124,274.06).
Among the middle schools, the rankings behind Lewisburg, in order with their portfolios, are: Midd-West ($159,386.56); Milton Area ($132,173.59); Our Lady of Lourdes Regional ($105,631.37), and Line Mountain ($101,566.10).