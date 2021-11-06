HERSHEY — Behind Jacob Hess' third-place finish, Lewisburg claimed the Class 2A boys cross-country state title for the third year in a row.
That didn't make the victory — or the five-pound chocolate bar — any less sweet for the Green Dragons.
"It never would feel like old hat," Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said of the third state title in three years. "I'm elated."
Lewisburg finished with 87 points, 20 better than runner-up Grove City.
The Green Dragons entered the season as the two-time defending champs and the favorites to win again, but other teams put together better times during the season, and Lewisburg lost some key contributors due to graduation.
"It's interesting," Jacob Hess said. "Last year, we had the same monster team that had won the year before, so we were expecting to win. ... It wasn't the same as the first year when we were pushing really hard to win.
"This year, we lost a lot of those guys, and it was back to that where we had to push for it. We had to work for it, so it was really exciting."
Danville's Rory Lieberman placed fifth individually, and a trio of Valley girls earned individual state medals.