LEWISBURG — Patricia Arduini, founder, president, and member of the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society in Lewisburg was recently recognized by the Ethical Society and the American Ethical Union for her volunteer contributions and outstanding work on behalf of her Society and the Ethical Culture Movement.
Arduini on Saturday was president with the 2021 Anna Garlin Spencer Volunteer Award virtually during the 106th AEU Annual Assembly. Anna Garlin Spencer (1851-1931) was a social activist and feminist icon. She was the first woman ordained in Rhode Island, became a founder of the NAACP, promoted child labor laws, and worked for equal rights for women.
The Anna Garlin Spencer Volunteer Award recognizes a lay member of an AEU-affiliated ethical congregation in good standing for his or her significant volunteer contributions to the success of that ethical congregation and, therefore, the success of the AEU, or volunteer contributions on behalf of the AEU itself.
According to released announcing the honor, Arduini devotes tireless work and countless hours to SVES and its mission on a voluntary basis. She recruits new members through consistent and timely communications via multiple modes, including social media and serves on the ethical education committee. For more information about SVES check out their website at SusquehannaValleyEthicalSociety.org.
— THE DAILY ITEM