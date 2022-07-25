LEWISBURG — Smithsonian Institution has chosen to include Lewisburg's youth in a traveling exhibit about rural American Life.
The Valley borough will be included in a video project in the larger Spark! Places of Innovation, part of the organization's Museum on Main Street, which will travel across the U.S. from 2023 to 2029.
“Places people might not think about turn out pretty fascinating individuals,” said David Swanson, coordinator of the project and administrator of Carrendo Studios, which is shooting the production. “They’re trying to represent America in a way that's not always seen.”
Swanson said they are seeking participants ages 5-22 to share who they are and what they do for a 5-to-6-minute video that will be featured in a kiosk for the traveling exhibit for the next six years. He said he has been in touch with Lewisburg Area School district officials.
“We are looking for participants to talk with us about who they are and what they do on camera and perhaps demonstrate it,” Swanson said. “This is a one- or two-hour commitment for one day in early August that they get to choose on our form.”
Swanson said people can fill out a form for availability at the end of a video on their Facebook page or Carrendo's website, carrendostudios.com.
Filming will be done during the first two weeks of August, Swanson said, with completion of the project by September. The final submission is due in October.
The larger exhibit, a collaboration with state humanities councils nationwide and inspired by a National Museum of America History exhibit, features stories gathered from diverse communities across the nation. The organization said photographs, engaging interactives, objects, videos, and augmented reality bring a multilayered experience to reveal the leaders, challenges, successes, and future of innovation in each town.
Swanson grew up in Lewisburg, attended college in Virginia and has experience creating radio media and development in writing, casting and other functions along with his team.
Della Hutchinson, president of the Lewisburg Arts Council, first heard about the Smithsonian's project.
“What they were looking for was young people's stories,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson worked with Swanson during the pandemic. She said he was talented, passionate about his home town and had the know-how and connections needed for the project.
“Clearly the Smithsonian liked what he had to say about Lewisburg,” said Hutchinson. She said she was not surprised Swanson’s proposal was accepted.
Mayor Kendy Alvarez said people who think rural communities lack innovation have not spent much time in Lewisburg.
“Across a variety of sectors from agriculture to education, we continue to push the envelope to see what is possible,” said Alvarez.
Alvarez said the area benefits from phenomenal resources like Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Penn State Extension, and SUN Tech.
“And our local libraries to facilitate transferring that spark of innovation into more,” Alvarez said.
Steven Stumbris, Bucknell University Small Business Development Center director, said he's eager to see the stories of the community's youngest innovators featured in the exhibit.
"In the SBDC's collaborative efforts to support art-based businesses, we've seen creative entrepreneurs such as Jessi Almstead of Bluebird Atelier find Lewisburg to be a place that celebrates the arts and artists," he said.
Hutchinson said this project is not necessarily what the Lewisburg Arts Council does but did not want the opportunity to go to waste.
Carrendo Studios will be able to post videos on their page to watch, according to Swanson.
He said the studio will keep the intellectual property, but anyone is welcome to have a copy.
“Anyone and everyone who wants to share can,” Swanson said.