JERSEY SHORE — What Lewisburg's football team managed to accomplish this season was nothing short of remarkable. After an 0-3 start and having a game canceled, the Green Dragons finished the regular season with a 5-1 flourish, including a thrilling win over rival Mifflinburg to qualify for the playoffs by the slimmest of margins.
In Friday's district opener, the margin between the Green Dragons and top-seeded Jersey Shore was anything but slim.
Lewisburg was held to just 85 yards of offense, with most coming in the fourth quarter when the game was long decided. The host Bulldogs racked up 456 yards in a 48-7 win, and advanced to next week's District 4 Class 4A championship game against Selinsgrove.
"I'm proud of my team for taking on the challenges that they had to with a new offense, new defense, new special teams, new head coach, new coaching staff," said Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks. "It took a lot for them to even get to be here tonight.
"Jersey Shore is a tough team, and we made a lot of mistakes, and against a team like this, you can't make those kinds of mistakes."
The win puts the Bulldogs (11-0) into their eighth district final in the last nine years. They'll face the Seals in the final for the seventh time in that span.
The Green Dragons joined Jersey Shore's other opponents in being unable to slow down the Bulldogs' hurry-up offense enough to come out on top.
"We couldn't slow them down at all. They're a good team and they did a lot of good things for them to us, and field position makes a major difference," said Wicks.
The Green Dragons created a pair of Jersey Shore turnovers in the first half. They forced a lost fumble by the Bulldogs in both the first and second quarters, including one that gave Lewisburg the ball at the Bulldogs' 38-yard line in the second quarter. Lewisburg managed a total of minus-1 yard on the drives following the turnovers as Jersey Shore's defense was stifling.
Jersey Shore picked off Lewisburg quarterback Zander Walter five times, two on tipped passes near the line of scrimmage in the second half. Walter got the start as first-string quarterback Wade Young was injured.
The first of those five picks became a pick-6 as Cayden Hess jumped a slant route and ran it back 25 yards for a touchdown at the 7:46 mark of the first quarter. That gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead after Hadyn Packer earlier capped an 11-play opening drive a 3-yard TD run.
The Green Dragons gained only six first downs, including just one in the first half, and they were unable to get their skill players in open space on offense.
An 11-yard reception by Cam Michaels early in the second quarter produced Lewisburg's only first down of the half, and Ethan Dominick was bottled up, getting just 4 rushing yards on 10 first-half carries. He finished with 11 yards on 14 rushes.
"Our assistant coaches did a fantastic job on defense all week on all levels," said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish. "Lewisburg has a lot of strengths, and we emphasized how each player could hurt us in different ways, and we leveraged the ball down inside and didn't let it bounce out. Our defense did a fabulous job to get pressure on the quarterback and got some interceptions. But hat's off to Lewisburg. They had a great season. Coach Wicks is doing a great job."
Lewisburg's only score came on a scintillating 91-yard kickoff return by freshman Jeremiah Davis at the 8:15 mark of the second quarter. Davis had 189 kickoff return yards in the game.
However, the touchdown came with Lewisburg already trailing 26-0. Packer had a 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, and Elijah Jordan later punched in a 3-yard TD run before Davis' kick return.
Jersey Shore started the ensuing drive at its 23-yard line, but needed just six plays to answer with a 27-yard run by Brady Jordan that made it 32-7.
A bad snap was covered by the Green Dragons in the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a safety on Lewisburg's first drive of the third quarter. Following a missed field goal on the Bulldogs' ensuing drive, Jersey Shore scored touchdowns on each of its next two possessions to trigger the mercy rule in the third.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
JERSEY SHORE 48, LEWISBURG 7
Lewisburg (5-5);0;7;0;0 — 7
Jersey Shore (11-0);14;18;16;0 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Hadyn Packer 3 run (Miller kick)
JS-Cayden Hess 25 interception return (Miller kick)
Second quarter
JS-Packer 5 run (kick failed)
JS-Elijah Jordan 3 run (pass failed)
L-Jeremiah Davis 91 kickoff return
JS-Brady Jordan 27run (pass failed)
Third quarter
JS-Safety
JS-B. Jordan 1 run (Miller kick)
JS-Kooper Peacock 8 run (Miller kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;L;JS
First downs;6;29
Rushes-net yards;18-(-7);67-317
Passing yards;92;139
Passing;11-27-5;8-13-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-2
Penalties-yards;6-75;4-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 14-11; Zander Walter 2-(-8); Jeremiah Davis 1-3; TEAM 1-(-13). Jersey Shore: Hadyn Packer 20-109, 2 TDs; Elijah Jordan 20-65, TD; Brady Jordan 10-81, 2 TDs; Gabe Andrus 7-20; Kooper Peacock 4-24, TD; Dathan Tyson 2-10; Tate Sechrist 2-7; Nicholas Williams 2-1.
PASSING — Lewisburg: Zander Walter 11-27-5, 92 yards; Jersey Shore: Brady Jordan 7-12-0, 96 yards; Kooper Peacock 1-1-0, 43 yards.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Cam Michaels 4-40; Quentin Michaels 2-14; Ethan Dominick 2-9; Chuck Landis 1-15; Jack Blough 1-9; Owen Ordonez 1-5. Jersey Shore: Cayden Hess 6-113; Connor Griffin 1-23; Kooper Peacock 1-3.