Lia Nicole Readinger, 24, of Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
She was born May 27, 1998, graduated from Midd-West High School in 2016, then went on to become an RN through HACC. Her two children, Lydia Grace and Finnigan James were the love of her life and she devoted herself entirely to their care. She was an amazing mother and a deeply compassionate and caring human being.
She is survived by her parents, Tim Readinger and Lorraine Wallace of Paxtonville, and Marcia and Giles Wickham of Petersburg, Va.; her siblings, Kimberly Readinger of Danville, Bradley Readinger of Paxinos, Mitchell Readinger of Lancaster, and Natalie Readinger and Nick Wickham, both of Petersburg, Va.
Throughout her life, Lia enjoyed singing, creating art, reading, fashion, and all things pink. She loved hosting family holiday gatherings, acting in high school musicals, the beach, and was always putting the needs of others in front of her own.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a special fund established for her children at https://everloved.com/life-of/lia-readinger/.