When I was a kid, what came out of my mouth was serious business. Whether it was cuss words I picked up from other kids or, sorry to admit, at home where there was a bizarre rule: “do what we say, not what we do.” Let’s just say that bathroom bar of soap got a regular workout in our house.
“Thou shall not lie,” was one of my mother’s commandments. According to her, no matter what happened or what my brother or I did, we had to admit it and tell the truth. When you’re a kid, eventually you’ll get busted for lying because kids aren’t skilled liars. Some of them may be compulsive liars, but sooner or later adults catch them at their game. If a kid’s game isn’t tight, other kids will also catch on, thus the childhood chant: “liar liar pants on fire!”
Most of us eventually learn not to tell lies. Few folks trust or respect a known liar. These days, however, it seems that lying is becoming normalized. Known liars are elevated to high ranks and positions in our government. Some journalists tell us half-truths, and many media sites can’t be accepted at face value without fact checking. The search for truth can be exhausting.
From a faith perspective, lying and dishonesty can be just as serious. For example, what would a congregation do if they discovered that their imam, pastor, or rabbi totally misrepresented (lied!) their background? That the cleric they appointed or hired never graduated from the religious university they claimed on their application, and spoke about at their interview? When the congregation discovers that their new cleric is a fraud, do they say, “that’s okay, everyone pads their resume and background a bit, let’s just see how he/she does on the job for a while,” or would they quickly dismiss this cleric?
After the horrible attacks on Sept. 11 and for some years after, people who feared Muslims and misunderstood Islam, beat the drums in the media about a concept called “taqiyya,” which literally means “prudence or fear.” Taqiyya, simply defined according to Wiki, “is the action of commiting a sinful act (such as feigning unbelief) for a pious goal.” The majority of the world’s Muslims understand, as the scholar, Al-Ghazali, wrote, that “safeguarding a Muslim’s life is a mandatory obligation that should be observed, and that lying is permissible when the shedding of a Muslim’s blood is at stake.” Simple lying to non-Muslims, as some claimed after Sept. 11, or lying to anyone for that matter, is not permissible in Islam under the concept of taqiyya.
Fear of death and persecution are permissible examples where a Muslim is permitted to lie. Wiki provides us with another example from Islamic scripture: “The Prophet (S) saw ‘Ammar Ibn Yasir (ra) crying, so he wiped off his tears and said: “The nonbelievers arrested you and immersed you in water until you said such and such (i.e., bad-mouthing the Prophet and praising the pagan gods to escape persecution); if they come back, then say it again.” (Ibn Sirin)
Another example of taqiyya under the “prudence” definition and the safeguarding of life would be the consuming of religiously prohibited foods to safeguard health/life or under duress. Some Muslims have been forced to eat prohibited food like pork in certain situations. America’s correctional facilities, for example, are notorious for serving this food almost daily as it’s inexpensive and their budgets force them to buy the cheapest food possible for prison food plans. Incarcerated Jews also face this challenge. Should religiously observant incarcerated people simply not eat until they become sick or malnourished?
Prison staff suggest to incarcerated people that they just eat everything on their trays on “pork days” except the pork or choose the obnoxious “protein alternative.” Does the fact that it has no name except “protein alternative” scare you?! Likewise, the pre-packaged vegetables and salad, etc., in institutional foods, are totally devoid of any vitamins and minerals!
Although incarcerated persons have religious diet accommodation rights in America, let’s face it, not all institutions comply. In situations like this, health and the safeguarding of life takes precedence over the “sin” of eating religiously prohibited food.
The damage done by making Americans believe that lying and dishonesty is a common, accepted practice in Islam is a lie and dishonest in itself! Truth and Honesty are valued and trusted principles of character in the Muslim — in our interactions with each other, and in our interactions with non-Muslims.
S. E. (Sr. Safiyyah) Jihad Levine is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a volunteer project that assists Muslim girls and women who are involved in the criminal justice system.