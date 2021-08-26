COAL TOWNSHIP — Two Libertarian candidates are seeking election to the Coal Township Board of Commissioners in the November election.
Libertarians Charles Wright, of West State Street, and John Burd, of West Pine Street, will both be on the ballot for the two open positions.
They join incumbents Craig Fetterman and Bernie Rumberger, who will both be on the Democratic ballot. Fetterman will also be on the Republican ballot, having had enough write-in votes on the Republican ballot in the primary election in May.
Aug. 2 was the deadline for third or minor political party candidates to submit paperwork to be on the ballot for the general election.
