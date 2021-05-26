Liberty Valley spelling bee winners May 26, 2021 9 hrs ago 1 of 3 Liberty Valley Elementary School fourth-grade Spelling Bee winners, from left, are Aarav Bansal, first place; Max Kretzing, second place; and Peyton O’Connell, third place. Liberty Valley Elementary School fifth-grade Spelling Bee winners, from left, are Olivia Walker, first place; Graden Morris, second place; and Sabeen Islam, third place. Liberty Valley Elementary School third-grade Spelling Bee winners, from left, are Mason Cornwell, first place; Bryson Hildebrand, second place; and Hannah Wardeh, third place. Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries TOEVS, Harold Mar 15, 1938 - May 25, 2021 Boob, Larry TEMPLIN, William E., 94, Milton BOHNER, William L., 94, Hebe WILKINS, Ardith E., 73, Allenwood ROMIG, Myrtle, 78, McClure Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints