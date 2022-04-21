NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Priestley Forsyth Community Library and Degenstein Community Library in partnership with the Blough-Weis Library at Susquehanna University invites residents to the Northumberland History Harvest on Saturday and April 30.
Area residents are asked to bring their Northumberland memorabilia and historical artifacts to be digitized and shared with the public through the online archive at pahistoryharvest.com. The collaboration between both libraries allows the Blough-Weis Library’s successful series of History Harvests to continue after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Saturday event at Priestley Forysth at 100 King St., Northumberland, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. This event is the second of three History Harvests scheduled this spring to commemorate the semiquincentennial of Sunbury and Northumberland County.
The third History Harvest event will be held at the Degenstein Community Library on April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Event participants will have their items photographed and will also have the chance to film an interview about the stories behind their belongings. To allow all guests the opportunity to share, participants are asked to bring no more than three favorites.
“These items and stories help paint the picture of our area’s rich history, as they’re coming directly from the folks who experienced it," said Susquehanna University librarian Ryan Ake. "This is a chance for area residents to narrate their own history. It’s a collection created by the community, for the community.”
Previous harvests in the region have brought a wealth of artifacts, ranging from a 1791 land deed signed by Simon Snyder to WWI soldier’s Wound Certificate signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
Interested individuals are invited to check out items and interviews from previous events by visiting the History Harvest website at pahistoryharvest.com. Participants do not need to pre-register for the event. For questions, contact Ryan Ake at ake@susqu.edu or 570-372-4324.