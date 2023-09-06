MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg announces its participation in Digital Inclusion Week, a valuable initiative aimed at promoting digital equity and fostering inclusivity within our community. From Oct. 2-6, the library will be hosting a series of special events designed to educate, empower, and celebrate the advantages of digital inclusion.
“With an increasing reliance on technology in our daily lives, it is crucial to ensure that everyone has equal access to the digital world,” said Sandy Hornberger, the library’s digital literacy coordinator. “By providing essential knowledge and skills, we are empowering individuals to confidently navigate the online landscape.”
The library has curated a diverse schedule of events tailored to different interests and needs. Kicking off on Monday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m., the Mobile Devices and Social Media workshop will explore the vast possibilities of smartphones and popular social media platforms. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m., the Computer Basics session will equip participants with fundamental computer skills.
Wednesday, Oct. 4, will witness two engaging programs. At 10:30 a.m., the Online Jobs workshop will delve into the world of remote work and employment opportunities available online. In the afternoon, at 4 p.m., the Workplace Readiness session will provide job seekers with the necessary know-how to excel in today’s competitive job market.
On Thursday, Oct. 5, at 3:30 p.m., Mandi Ruhl from Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, will deliver a thought-provoking presentation on Financial Literacy: The Fight Against Fraud. Attendees will gain valuable insights into protecting themselves against financial scams and identity fraud.
Concluding the week on a high note, Friday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., the Advanced Google Applications workshop will delve into the powerful features and functionalities of Google’s suite of applications, allowing participants to unlock the full potential of these tools.
All events are free and open to the public. Participants will be entered into a prize basket drawing featuring tech swag. Registration is available online at ucls.libcal.com. Participants are asked to bring a device with them to class. Whether you are a seasoned tech enthusiast or just starting to explore the digital landscape, there will be something for everyone during Digital Inclusion Week.
The library is asking the public to fill out two surveys to help them gauge the technology needs of the community and prepare for future programming:
Technology Skills Survey: https://bit.ly/TechSkillsSurvey
Workplace Readiness Pre-Evaluation: https://bit.ly/WorkplaceReadinessEval
Paper forms are available at the library.
For more information, visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, call 570-966-0831 or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org.