ELYSBURG — A donation was made in memory of Jack and Nancy Shuman, longtime members of the Ralpho Bridge Club.
Winners of this week’s bridge game are: first, Georgette Smolak and Bill Buchin 19 points; second, Dale and Ferne Krothe, 13.5 points; third, Dave Brosius and Bob Reed, 11.5 points; tied for fourth and fifth place, Alice Pensyl and Jean Olcese with Cleon Dodge and Elosie Reed, 10.5 points; sixth, Mina McCormick and Virginia Ruhl, 7 points.
New players are welcome. Ralpho Bridge Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ralpho Township Public Library. Arrive by 6:15 to give time to set up the order of play. There are no fees of any kind.