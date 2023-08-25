I answer a lot of questions from home gardeners on our Garden Hotline. Quite a few questions deal with lichens. The resident asks, “Are they killing my tree?”
Lichens (pronounced lie-kenz) have been on our planet since the beginning of time. Some lichens can live in extreme conditions.
Lichens convert carbon dioxide into oxygen. It offers photosynthesis and decomposition where no other life can survive. Lichens are neither mosses nor true plants because they do not have roots, stems, or leaves. Lichens grow on rocks, wooden fences, and even slow-growing plants, including trees and shrubs. Though most are light gray-green, they can be black, green, gray, white, yellow, and pinkish-red. They are sensitive to pollution and acidic conditions, which makes them environmental monitors. When the air has too many pollutants, such as sulfur, heavy metals (like copper or lead), or nitrogen, it can be deadly for lichens. Because lichens are so sensitive to air quality changes, they are an excellent indicator of pollution levels.
Lichens are made of two tiny living organisms: a fungus and an algae. The fungi absorb sunlight, water, and minerals from the environment. The algae produce and store food as starch. This way, lichens can survive harsh weather that kills fungi or algae growing alone. This type of relationship is called symbiosis. The fungi maintain the form, prevent the algae from drying out, and, in return, receive necessary carbohydrates and nutrients from the algae. The fungi rely on the algae to block ultraviolet rays and supply food. The algae need the fungi for protection to grow in challenging habitats. One cannot survive without the other.
Based on appearance, there are three main types of lichens: Foliose means leafy. These are two-sided with a top and bottom. They can be flat or leafy, like lettuce with ridges and ruffles. Crustose means crusty. They form a crust over the surface, like over a rock or on roof shingles. Fruticose means shrubby or branched. These lichens are upright and bushy or coral-like. But some may be hair-like and hang downward.
Lichens are food for deer and insects. Hummingbirds use bits of lichens to camouflage their nests. People have used lichens to produce dyes for wool and fabric, litmus paper, natural sunblock, perfume and deodorants, and antibiotic research.
So, let’s return to the original question, “Do lichens kill my trees or shrubs?
The answer is, “Absolutely not.” Many tree species are hosts for lichen.