HERSHEY — Danville junior Rory Lieberman didn’t get the start he wanted Saturday in the Class 2A boys state cross-country race.
However that didn’t stop the Ironman from grabbing a fifth-place finish, just six seconds behind Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess, who was third overall.
“It was definitely a fast race, really good conditions,” Lieberman said. “I got out a little slow — slower than I would like — because I got boxed in. ... I was really far back in the first 400 meters, but I kept working up. I kept pushing, and I almost caught (Jacob) Hess.”
On the girls side, sophomore Victoria Bartholomew finished 14th to lead the Ironmen to a fourth-place finish as a team.
After his poor start, Lieberman and Susquehannock’s Matt O’Brien worked their way up to the second pack of runners behind the lead three.
“I felt really good. I wasn’t going to give them a chance to outkick me, so I just went. ... I went for the big guys,” he said.
Hess, one of those “big guys,” led the Green Dragons to the team state title, and said he was glad to finish ahead of Lieberman in their final head-to-head high school race.
“I knew he was really close,” Hess said. “He’s a strong runner, and he’s going to do some great things. I am glad I don’t have to face him next season, and I’m glad I was able to hold him off for one more race.”
Lieberman added there were a couple reasons he performed better than he did last season, when he placed 14th at states.
“It’s all of the training I’ve been doing,” Lieberman said. “I ran hard over the summer. Coach (Jeff) Brandt knows what he’s doing — we had a nice taper. I think having the atmosphere of bringing a whole team really helped.
“We had a bunch of guys all supporting each other. It was a great race for me and the whole team.”
The Ironmen finished 12th as a team. Evan Klinger (52nd overall), Dane Spahr (67th overall), Jonah Weaver (73rd overall) and Nick Petrick (78th overall) also scored for the Ironmen.
Bartholomew finished in 19:58 to grab her first state medal.
“It was a lot of fun,” Bartholomew said. “It was great. It was something, I don’t know. I’m speechless with how it turned out. I was going for top 25, and I got 14th, so it was great.”
Danville finished with 173 points, 13 behind Villa Maria. Montour won with 84 points
“We’re really happy,” Bartholomew said. “We beat a lot of teams that we didn’t beat earlier in the year, so that showed we really improved as a team.
“From our first through fifth, we cut that time down a lot from the beginning of the season, so that was good grouping.”
Bartholomew also competed at states as a freshman, and said that the experience helped.
“I focused on when I should surge, when I should push it up the hill, and you’ve got to fly down the hills in order to move up in spaces,” she said.
Also for the Ironmen, Coyla Bartholomew placed 27th overall, and Hannah Bartholomew was 69th. Coyla Bartholomew earned an individual state medal last, giving two of three sisters individual cross-country medals.
“All three, hopefully, are going to get top-25 medals (next year),” Victoria Bartholomew said with a laugh. “Hopefully, we’ll place top two as a team, too.”
Alivia Shen (105th overall) and Abril Xu (182nd overall) also scored for the Ironmen.