Art Lieberman, president and Owner at MCPS of Central PA, has been awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who.
He was also recognized by Marquis Who’s Who Top Executives for dedication, achievements, and leadership in campground advocacy.
Lieberman has been regularly noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field.
A successful entrepreneur, Lieberman has enjoyed a career of diverse and plentiful successes through his five business ventures. He has excelled as the owner of MCPS of Central Pennsylvania, MCPS for Campgrounds, Tornado Marketing, Campground Advocate, and Virtual Hospitality Expo. Lieberman is an active member of 17 national and state associations in the RV campground industry.
Presently, Lieberman is creating a virtual mall, which he says is the first of its kind in the nation. The digital, online mall opened in July.
Lieberman was the recipient of a Certificate of Recognition from Campground Owners of New York in 2019. He has also received honorable recognition from the Mid-Atlantic Coastal States Campground Conference, Oregon Campground Association, Minnesota Campground Association and Northeastern Campground Association.
In addition, he is involved with Stationary Attached and his local Chamber of Commerce. Upon his civic duties, Lieberman is involved with St. Jude’s Hospital, Snyder, Union and Northumberland County Technical School.