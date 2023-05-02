The Danville News
Danville senior Rory Lieberman turned in a blistering final 400 meters to win the title in the high school 3,000 meters at the Penn Relays on Friday, becoming Danville’s first Penn Relays winner in almost a decade.
Lieberman, who won the Class 2A state title in cross-country last fall, finished in 8:34.16, a little more than a second ahead of Nate Boutin, out of New York. Lieberman was seventh as a junior.
Lieberman, who is signed to run at the University of Pennsylvania next fall, becomes Danville’s first Penn Relays champion since Shelby Freedman won the girl’s javelin in 2014.
Lieberman moved up 13 spots in one lap to move into fourth at the 1,400-meter mark. The senior then turned in four consecutive laps faster than the previous lap to claim the title. He moved into first with two laps to go.
His fastest lap was the final 400 meters, where he covered the Franklin Field track in 1:00.16, the fastest lap of any of the 25 runners throughout the entire race.
Junior Bronson Krainak finished second in the high school javelin on Thursday.
Krainak was the only thrower to have three tosses of at least 190 feet in the event. His best throw, 197-10, came on his second throw. Southern Columbia’s Tyler Arnold was ninth.
He led for two throws until Gabriel Lim, from Jamaica College in Kingston, Jamaica, hit a throw of 197-11 to move in front.
Two throws later, Lim hit 200-11 to extend a lead he would not relinquish. Lim had the two best throws of the day and Krainak had the third and fourth best.
Krainak also had throws of 195-6 and 190-11.