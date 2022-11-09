HERSHEY — Rory Lieberman's stellar cross-country season ended the only way it should have Saturday — arms raised in victory as he crossed the finish line moments before he received a PIAA gold medal.
Lieberman became the first runner — boy or girl — in Danville school history to win PIAA gold in cross-country and the first runner from District 4 to do it since Loyalsock’s Isabell Sagar in 2018.
After the race, Lieberman said he was focused on what he could do for his team. The Ironmen boys raced to second in the state in the PIAA Class 2A meet.
“To help this team, I knew I was going to have to get that low stick, and that’s exactly what I did,” Lieberman said. “Everyone stepped up today. Everyone ran so great. I’m so proud of this team. I know how hard everyone works on this team and it means so much — not only for us but for Coach Brandt.”
The Danville senior has been a force on courses throughout the region and beyond all season. He broke the District 4 record in winning that title two weeks ago. He turned in one of the nation's fastest times last month, breaking 15 minutes.
On Saturday, Lieberman was neck and neck with Ringold’s Ryan Pajak at the 2.5-mile mark. Lieberman led by a half-second with Juniata's Logan Strawser a dozen seconds back of the duo.
When Lieberman emerged from the woods below the finish line, just a few hundred yards from the finish, he was running by himself. He crossed the line in 15 minutes, 53.6 seconds, more than 17 seconds ahead of Pajak.
He is the first runner from District 4 since Loyalsock’s Isabell Sagar in 2018 to win state gold. He is the first Valley runner since Lewisburg’s Sophia Ziemien claimed gold in 2008 and the first local boy since Lewisburg’s Chris Spooner in 2002.
Lewisburg’s boys’ title run ended but not without a fight. Freshman Jonathan Hess finished 16th overall while his brother, Thomas, who tore out of the chute to set the pace for the race, finished 32nd.
Danville's girls team also finished second in the state, with Victoria Bartholomew medaling in 15th place.