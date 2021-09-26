MIDDLEBURG – It’s been said that 90 percent of success is just showing up.
That has been the strategy of the Life Chain movement, begun in 1987. The first Sunday of October each year, individuals from across the world advocate for life for the unborn by peacefully standing on their streets, silently praying and holding signs that encourage passersby who may be thinking about having an abortion to consider adoption, or to declare the message that God offers forgiveness to those who may have had an abortion in the past.
This will be the 27th year that Middleburg area residents will participate in the gathering on Main Street. Anyone in the public who would like to join them in their mission is welcome. Those participating will meet for prayer at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Middleburg IGA. Then, the Life Chain will be formed along Main Street from 2 to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Those needing lawn chairs to participate are welcome to bring them.
Coordinator Renee Sprenkel said the ultimate goal of the Life Chain movement is to see legalized abortion end, that people would be encouraged to put their babies up for adoption or that their minds would change and they would carry the baby to full term. Or, if they have already had an abortion, “that God would speak to their hearts and let them know He offers them forgiveness.”
“It’s all about prayer,” she said, adding, “We just want our town to see that we’re praying.”
In the three decades she’s been a part of the Life Chain movement, Sprenkle said there have been many times she would feel led to pray for a specific person driving by.
“This is in no way protesting or pointing the finger,” she clarified. Rather, it is simply “standing in the gap for the unborn children.”
One family, longtime participants of the Life Chain in Middleburg, has not only prayed for the same outcome, but has acted on their belief that all children deserve the chance to live and to have a loving home.
In 2009, Sean and Jodi Loss, of Richfield, were asked to foster a 10-month-old baby boy named Peter. The baby’s mother was addicted to drugs and living in her car with her baby.
“Of course we said ‘yes’,” Jodi said. They and their two teenaged daughters welcomed Peter into their home until he was 2 ½ years old. At that point, his biological mother’s rights were terminated and Children & Youth Services asked the Losses if they were interested in adopting Peter. The family didn’t take long to decide.
Along with their daughters, who were fully on board with the plan, “Sean and I realized we could not hand Peter over to a strange family because he was ‘our’ son…” Jodi said. “So we welcomed this energetic toddler with open arms.” His official adoption was March 31, 2011.
“We are thankful to the Lord for the blessing of a son added to the family,” Jodi said.
The journey only added to their passionate belief that all children deserve the chance to live and be loved, and they hope next Sunday’s Life Chain event will stir that passion in others.
“If this prayer vigil would just change one person’s mind about getting an abortion, it would be worth it,” Jodi said. “Every baby is special and cherished by his or her Creator, and as Christians we should be there to promote life for these innocent little lives.”
She added that there are places available, such as Expectations Women’s Center in Lewisburg, to walk alongside mothers facing unwanted pregnancies.
Sprenkel said it is both “a humbling and awesome feeling to stand there on the streets of our town in public, praying, and have people know what you’re praying about, that you’re praying for them.”
She encourages others to get involved in this simple, ready-made opportunity to show love and hope to the vulnerable and hurting.
For more information, contact Sprenkel at 570-837-1290.