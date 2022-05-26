SELINSGROVE — Lighting New York grew sales and its workforce during the pandemic and newly named company CEO Derek Kloostra plans to add another 75 jobs in the next four years at the Selinsgrove-based company.
While business slowed during the first two weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Kloostra said the online lighting retailer that offers about 750,000 fixtures on its website and has trained lighting specialists available to assist online customers, rebounded quickly as residential sales grew.
“We’re a business that started during a recession in New York City,” said Kloostra of the company that relocated to the Valley in 2008 and moved in 2015 into a building at 78 Universal Road in Penn Township where sales have steadily grown.
Lighting New York employs 75 people, of which 17 were hired in the past 12 months. Another nine positions — including IT, customer service and marketing — are still open and based on projections, another 75 positions will be added in the next four years, said marketing director Jim Perkins.
“We set a 5-year plan about four years ago and we’ve surpassed it,” said Kloostra of nearing about $100 million in sales.
In 2019, Lighting New York was cited by Newsweek as offering the best customer service in the U.S.
The company has maintained that level of service through an inspiring, supportive and relaxing work environment and hiring “the best professionals” in the area — and beyond, Kloostra said.
While most employees are local, the pandemic demonstrated that many are able to effectively work remotely so Lighting New York employs a few staff working in Texas and Brazil.
Marketing support specialist Ashlee Knouse, of Kreamer, has worked for the company for five years and now comes into the office about once a week.
“It really has become a second family,” she said of her colleagues and managers. “I love coming into the office.”
Gary Fitterman, Lighting New York’s founder and newly named board chairman, said Kloostra’s promotion comes after five years serving as vice president.
“Derek has demonstrated a keen intellect, a great leadership style and has built a phenomenal management team that will continue to deliver positive results for Lighting New York well into the future,” he said.