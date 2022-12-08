The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point had two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored three times in the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 5-2.
Point made it 3-2 with his second goal of the night, converting a 2-on-1 just 2:14 into the third. Nick Paul scored at 7:10 and Brandon Hagel added a short-handed goal with 4:20 left to put Tampa Bay up 5-2.
The Lightning were the last NHL team to get a short-handed goal this season. Brian Elliott made 34 saves and Corey Perry also scored for the Lightning. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 12 games with two assists. Nashville, which is 7-2-1 over the last 10 games, got goals from Mark Jankowski and Alexandre Carrier. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots.
Maple Leafs 5, Kings 0
TORONTO — Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Maple Leafs beat Los Angeles.
Marner gave Toronto a 4-0 lead with his 11th goal of the season, scoring on a slap shot after a Los Angeles turnover inside its blue line. Marner became the 10th player in the past 35 years to string together a streak of 21 or more games.
He has 10 goals and 16 assists during the run. Auston Matthews, Pierre Engvall, David Kampf and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for his first shutout with the Maple Leafs and the seventh of his career. Toronto has won seven of eight.
Panthers 5, Red Wings 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period.
Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL.
Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves. Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.