Local Lights of Hope remembrances are one of the silver linings from the worst times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network used the event as a fundraiser. Volunteers would take Lights of Hope bags to display during the organization’s annual summit in Washington, D.C.
When the pandemic limited travel, the organization evolved to include Lights of Hope Across America. Mini displays of the lights were set up in communities across the country, honoring those who have been touched by cancer and remembering those lost to the disease.
On Saturday, those Lights of Hope bags will be on display from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Meadows at Maria Joseph Manor Community Center, 77 Tower View Circle. Previous events in the Valley had been held in Cameron Park in Sunbury but the site moved due to congressional redistricting.
Donna Kemberling, who is organizing the Danville event, said volunteer efforts during the community-based remembrances surpassed previous levels of fundraising.
“Lights of Hope Across America has been so successful that even though pandemic restrictions have been lifted and we are able to gather in Washington, D.C., again, the at-home displays continue as well as the newly named HOPE Walk display held in Constitution Gardens,” Kemberling said.
Kemberling signed on as a volunteer with the network in response to her husband dying just three weeks after being diagnosed with sarcomatoid carcinoma, an aggressive cancer.
“When I joined ACS CAN, I knew I had found what I was looking for, a means to influence change and impact the future of cancer, from gaining dramatic increases in funding for cancer research to ensuring all Americans have access to cancer care,” she said. “This helps me keep the promise I made to him before he passed away, that I would find a way to beat cancer. In a way, it gives purpose to his passing.”
Cancer is a widespread and terrible disease. According to the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute, roughly 2 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. in 2023 and an estimated 609,820 will die from the disease.
The Cancer Action Network, on its website, says it is dedicated to fighting cancer on the legislative level, using the power of lawmakers in state capitols and Congress to acquire funding for cancer treatment and research and to enact policies to benefit cancer patients.
Anyone interested in learning more, donating to Kemberling’s cause, or starting their own fundraiser can visit acscan.donordrive.com and click the fundraise button under the Lights of Hope section.