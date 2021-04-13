Lila L. Collins, 84, Muncy

Lila L. Collins, 84, of Muncy, formerly of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 9:28 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at home.
She was born March 24, 1937, in Vancouver, Washington, a daughter of the late Roscoe and Beatrice (Blankenship) Vance. On Dec. 17, 1953, she married Richard K. Collins, who survives.
Lila was employed as a floral designer, health clinical manager, medical secretary, and restaurant manager.
She was involved in helping with church activities and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Red Hat Club. Lila was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Ellis and Julia Collins of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Rev. Richard and Edith Collins of Muncy; one daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Sharon Larson and Don Byerly of Lewisburg; one brother, Robert Vance of Hayward, California; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Zelma and Clark Hall of North Las Vegas, Nevada, Marylou and Bill Schaefer of Kingwood, Texas, and Teresa and Lyle Cline of Elk, Washington; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Darlene Hall; and one brother, Russell Vance.
A Celebration of Life will be attended privately, with Rev. John Yost officiating. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the Roupp Funeral Home Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rouppfuneralhome, at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 14.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
