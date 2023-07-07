Lillian G. Gearhart, 79, of Middleburg, entered eternal rest Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Lillian was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Port Trevorton, a daughter of the late Clarence and Gertrude (Dangler) Thierolf. On Feb. 23, 1963, she married Norman E. Gearhart, who preceded her in passing on Jan. 6, 2003.
Lillian was a 1961 graduate of Selinsgrove Area Joint High School. As a teenager, she worked at the Red Rabbit in Duncannon and later at Blough-Wagner Manufacturing Co. in Middleburg. Later in life, she was a homemaker.
She enjoyed picnics at Pennsylvania state parks, get togethers with her family, and cooking and baking the “old school” way by scratch.
Lillian is survived by her sons, Norman Gearhart Jr., James Gearhart and Wayne Gearhart and his wife Purity; grandchildren, Wayne Gearhart Jr. and his fiance’ Rebecca Elliott, and Dawson Gearhart; great-grandchildren, Aubree and Brody Gearhart; and two sisters, Esther Stuck and Arlene Kerstetter and her husband Marshall.
She was preceded in passing by her husband, her parents, and siblings, Virginia, Millie, and Everett.
A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 11, at Grubbs Lutheran Cemetery, 2148 Hoffer Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Pastor Brittin Stimeling officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Lillian be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.