Lillian M. Reed, 96, of Dalmatia, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 9, 1927, in Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, a daughter of the late Ralph E. “Mushie” and Florence E. (Snyder) Feger. Lillian was a 1945 graduate of Pine Park High School, Leck Kill, where she was salutatorian of her class. On Sept. 4, 1948, she married Clair W. Reed who survives.
Lillian worked in food service for the Line Mountain School District at the Dalmatia Elementary School. She began employment in 1958 and retired in 1987 as head cook. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Leck Kill, where she was very active and held various positions throughout the years. For more than 50 years she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Lillian was active with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts when her children were young.
She was an excellent cook and baker and loved caring for her flowerbeds. One of her joys was reading and she was very faithful in reading her Bible. Her greatest joy in life was her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 74 years are a son and daughter-in-law, Laverne C. (Vickie) Reed of Bloomsburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Diane F. (Bruce) Hummel of Middleburg; three grandchildren, Eric Reed of Selinsgrove, Nicole Morgenstern of Pittsburgh, and Lance Hummel of Nazareth; four great-grandchildren, Erin and Ryan Reed and Reed and Kendall Morgenstern; and two sisters-in-law, Joyce and Martha Feger.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Deppen and Pauline Ebright; and three brothers, Kenneth in infancy, Paul and Vern Feger.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Leck Kill, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Contributions to honor Lillian’s memory may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.